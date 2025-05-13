Newark’s unified basketball team shines in front of enthusiastic crowd

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

NEWARK, N.Y. – Newark High School’s unified basketball team played against Lyons last Thursday, in front of the two school’s student bodies during a pep rally.

The gym was filled with excitement as the Newark Reds, played in front of an enthusiastic audience. “It is awesome. Seeing the students in our school cheering us on,” senior Jordan Herne said.

Julian Webber and Herne are among the dozen players on the team, which includes students with and without intellectual disabilities. “It’s kids with and without intellectual disabilities,” co-head coach Justin Reho said.

Unified sports provide an opportunity for students like Ammorette Laws, who might not have had the chance to play sports otherwise. “1, 2, 3, go Reds,” Laws said.

Co-head coach Justin Fladd expressed pride in the team’s performance. “Here they got to play in [high school sports] and they got to play in front of a great crowd today, they really did,” Fladd said.

Fladd highlighted the social benefits of unified sports. “They’re meeting up with each other. They’re catching up. They’re talking to each other. They’re interacting, sitting with each other in the cafeteria. And that’s what this is all about,” Fladd said.

The Newark Reds remain undefeated, but more importantly, they have formed strong friendships. “Because my best friends are a good team and because I love them,” Laws said.

