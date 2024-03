An OT three-pointer lifts Hilton to state championship game

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Hilton girls basketball team won a thriller in the Class AA State Semifinals on Friday.

After going to overtime against Averill Park, Elena Graziano nailed a game-winner three pointer as time expired to lift the Cadets to a 73-71 win and advance them to the State Championship game.

