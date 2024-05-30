Our Lady of Mercy Girls Lacrosse wins 1st ever section title

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Our Lady of Mercy girls Lacrosse took home it’s first ever Section Championship on Wednesday night after defeating Honeoye Falls-Lima, 10-9.

2024 Class C Champions Mercy @SecVAthletics pic.twitter.com/gWYwsEHfeA — Section V Girls Lacrosse (@SecVGirlsLax) May 29, 2024

“It started to sink in this morning,” head coach Tim Parrinello said. “I was texting my assistant coaches and said, ‘I can’t stop smiling.’ I’m really just so proud of what we’ve done.”

The win clinches the Monarchs a state tournament in Class C., where they’ll face Lakeshore High on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve been on the team since 8th grade and we’ve never gotten close to finals,” junior captain Mia Lusardi said. “We made it the game before, semis, but never to the finals and it was just such a fun experience to have with my best friends.”