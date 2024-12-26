Pal-Mac basketball hosts unique holiday tradition

On Friday, Palmyra-Macedon held a unique holiday tradition during their boys basketball game.

The Red Raiders hosted a ‘Silent Night’ ahead of their game where principal Andy Wahl read a poem to the student body and Santa Claus made a surprise visit.

Then during the game, fans stayed silent until Pal-Mac scored its seventh point of the game and the crowd around the crowd erupted.

Pal-Mac has held this tradition since 2013 and this year, the school raised over $300 for St. Jude’s Hospital in memory of Mr. Jim Nickolini who passed away in November.

The Red Raiders ended up winning the game over Penn Yan.