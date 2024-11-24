Pembroke football makes light work of regional competition

Reigning NYS Champion Pembroke handled Section VI’s Frewsburg 50-19.

The Dragons led 30-12 at half and scored 20 unanswered to begin the second half to cruise to the win.

In the third quarter, Pembroke running back Caleb Felski scored a pair of touchdowns that sandwiched a forced fumble from the senior. For those highlights, go here.

The Dragons will go on to play Section III’s Frankford-Schuyler in the semifinals at Vestal High School on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Tune into News10NBC at 6 & 11 on Sunday for postgame comments and highlights of Saturday’s game!