Penfield, Webster Thomas to meet in AA1 Final

Penfield and Webster Thomas will meet in the Section V, AA1 Championship after Tuesday night wins.

The top-seeded Patriots took care of Irondequoit with a 77-55 win while Webster Thomas squeaked by their rival, Webster Schroeder, in double-overtime.

Penfield went 17-3 in the regular season while Thomas went 14-6, the Patriots beat the Titans 74-66 last month.

The championship will be on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena. The winner will play the AA2 champion (Greece Athena vs. Canandaigua) for a bid to the state tournament.