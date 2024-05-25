Pittsford Sutherland baseball claims 16th ever Sectionals title

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Pittsford Sutherland baseball might need to rent out a storage unit for all of these trophies.

The Knights defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima, 8-4, to take their 16th Sectionals championship.

The Cougars fought for an early 2-0 lead, but surrendered it in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Knights put together three runs. HFL would later tie the game at three, but never re-gained it, with Sutherland proving to be too much to overcome.