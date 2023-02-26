Pittsford Sutherland boys basketball eliminates Pittsford Mendon in Sectionals rivalry showdown

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Pittsford Sutherland took the latest chapter in one of the great rivalries in Section V hoops.

The Knights were able to outlast their inter-town rivalry, Pittsford Mendon, 49-46.

(4) Pittsford Sutherland will play (1) Monroe in the Class A2 semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

You can watch highlights from the game in the video player above.

Click here for the Section V Boys Basketball 2023 Sectionals schedule & results.