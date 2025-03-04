Pittsford wins Section V, Class A hockey championship

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Pittsford Panthers are heading back to the state tournament for the second time in three years after a thrilling victory over the Portside Royals.

“I’m happy for the kids,” said first-year head coach Rory Foster. “I think that, in any sport, it’s a long season. Hockey, we had our ups and downs. They’re trying to adjust to me. I’m adjusting to them. I’m just happy for them that we have the opportunity to keep playing as a team, as a unit. And, it’s really just exciting to see them succeed.”

“It was it was honestly surreal,” said senior goalie Aden Brown. “We got it our sophomore year and we really wanted it this year, especially after being really high ranked last year and Portside upsetting us. So, to go out today and beat them to win it all was honestly a surreal feeling and it was awesome.”

The game started with a scoreless first period, but the Panthers broke the deadlock in the second. Adam Pollard was quick to capitalize on an opportunity, turning around to score and give Pittsford a 1-0 lead.

The Royals managed to tie the game as they entered the third period. However, David Pollard made a remarkable play, firing a puck that somehow found its way into the net, putting the Panthers back in front with a 2-1 lead.

The game remained intense, with the score still at 2-1 and both teams fighting hard. Charles Hezel, the hero of Pittsford’s semifinal win over McQuaid, had a chance to extend the lead, but it was Ryan Schmallstick who seized the moment. He capitalized on a rebound, securing the finish and solidifying the Panthers’ lead.

Pittsford added an empty-net goal for good measure, sealing their victory and earning their spot in the state tournament once again.

