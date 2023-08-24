Rush Henrietta football coach mentions key to consistency this year

HENRIETTA, NY (WHEC) – Rush Henrietta is one of a several teams practicing in the leadup to the start of the high school football season next week.

The Royal Comets kick off their season on Thursday August 31st against Victor in the Teddi Bowl, looking to rebound from a (2-6) season last year.

Head Coach Joe Montesano believes that starts in one place primarily.

“I think it’s getting the right guys on the bus, you know, building our foundation in the weight room. That’s a big deal,” Montesano said. “The bodies need to be conditioned the right way and and getting guys that are 100% committed to football. I think we’re doing that.”