HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rush-Henrietta softball team took down Penfield, 9-4, to win its first Class AA game of the year.

The Comets scored the first seven runs of the game, before Penfield closed the gap to only lose by five.

Rush-Henrietta improves to an overall record of 4-2 on the season. The Patriots drop to 2-9 after the loss.