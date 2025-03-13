Scholar Athlete: Cam Blankenberg

WAYNE, N.Y. — The New York State basketball tournament kicks off this weekend, and Wayne Central’s star player, Cam Blankenberg, is leading his team with high hopes of returning to the title game.

Cam Blankenberg, a towering six-foot-six point guard, is known for his high-energy plays and impressive dunks. “When I get the opportunity, I’m dunking it,” Cam said, highlighting his aggressive play style.

Throughout the season, Cam has been a dominant force on the court. He broke Wayne Central’s single-game scoring record with 46 points and later set the school record for career points. “I’m speechless on that one,” Cam said about his achievements.

Cam’s performance in the Section V Championship was remarkable, scoring 31 points and blocking eight shots in the final. His defensive presence was crucial. “He did everything else well, but just the overall defensive presence in the lane really created a lot of problems for East,” said Bill Thomson, the team’s head coach.

Despite his individual accolades, Cam values team accomplishments the most. “No one had us going to the States, first time in school history. And to do it with that team was awesome,” Cam shared. Wayne Central was the state runner-up during Cam’s sophomore year, and the team is determined to reach that stage again.

“We’re all business. We’re trying to get back there,” Cam stated, emphasizing the team’s focus on returning to the state finals.

Wayne Central’s community support is a significant source of motivation for the team. “Look in the stands, and it’s just filled on the Wayne side. It means a lot. Not just me, but everyone on our team,” Cam expressed.

Wayne Central will face Williamsville South on Saturday in the regional round of the Class A state tournament.

