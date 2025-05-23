Scholar Athlete: Dagny Johnson

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Dagny Johnson, a senior at Brighton High School, has been named News10NBC’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. Johnson is a straight-A student, proficient pianist, and Board of Education representative. However, her standout achievement is in the sport of fencing.

Johnson said her journey into fencing began unexpectedly. “I actually started by doing a tennis camp at Midtown, and then they came in and did a demonstration for us, and I really enjoyed it. So I signed up for a summer camp and then I just continued with it,” Johnson said.

Since then, fencing has taken her from Brighton to various parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, and Europe. Johnson began fencing at the age of eight and has since become one of the best in her age group worldwide.

“A lot of people don’t know where I’m from or don’t even know my club’s name. And so just to be able to show off with all my teammates, it definitely feels like a good underdog story,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s achievements include winning a bronze medal in the cadet category at the Junior Olympics in 2024 and competing in both the junior and senior World Cups.

Coach Medhat Elbakry, who has refereed three Olympics, believes Johnson has a bright future. “We were able to make it internationally and she represents the US national team five times together,” Elbakry said. He added, “And I think LA, which is the next Olympics in [the] U.S., is a very good dream for her. And I think she will continue towards that.”

For now, Johnson remains focused on her journey. “Maybe LA if it comes to it, but I think just to see how it goes, keep up with competitions, keep training hard,” she said.

“My favorite thing is definitely the people I’ve met. I’ve met a bunch of people all across the country and all across the world as well. And I think it’s just really cool that such an individual sport, you can make a lot of friends and like almost feel like a team,” Johnson said.

After graduating from Brighton next month, Johnson plans to continue her education and fencing career at UNC Chapel Hill while majoring in chemical engineering.

