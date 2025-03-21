Scholar Athlete: Dom Giangreco

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring sports are approaching, and the McQuaid Jesuit lacrosse team is gearing up for another exciting season. Dom Giangreco, the latest News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week, is a key player for the team as they aim for more success.

Giangreco has shown versatility on the field, with head coach Alex Gray praising his ability to take face-offs and play offense. “He’s a guy that’s versatile enough to take face-offs and play offense like that,” Gray said.

Giangreco’s journey began in eighth grade, but it was during his sophomore year that he truly excelled, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. “I played a little in eighth grade… freshman year, I just did face-offs,” Giangreco said.

Gray noted Giangreco’s dedication, saying, “He works extremely hard. He got in the weight room last year. He put on some good weight. Really had a great offseason.”

Last season, the Knights finished with a 14-2 regular season record and won their first-ever Section V title after three consecutive playoff victories. “Obviously getting that first sectional title was really important to the guys and was a big moment,” Gray said.

Then, the team got to the state title game where Giangreco scored the overtime game-winner against Farmingdale. “Came out of the box, did a little dutch to the right and, split left. Little hesi then went right down the middle, shot it far,” Giangreco recalled.

Entering his junior year, Giangreco is already a Section V and New York state champion and has committed to Division I Georgetown University. “Just like the town around at Georgetown and DC is just perfect for me. And also like the coaches, the players, I can tell they all had a great bond,” Giangreco said.

Before heading to D.C., Giangreco aims for another state title. “Hope to do again this year,” he said.

The Knights start their season on March 29 against Section IV’s Corning.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI