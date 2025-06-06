Scholar Athlete: Emma Rascoe

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The New York State Flag Football Final Four is set to take place this weekend, with local teams Penfield and Schroeder competing. However, all eyes are on Webster Schroeder as they aim to make history with their standout player, Emma Rascoe.

Rascoe, a dual-threat quarterback, has been a key player for the Warriors this season. Senior wide receiver Addie Morgan praised Rascoe’s ability to handle pressure, saying, “Anyone rushing her, it doesn’t matter. She just gets away from the pressure,” Morgan said.

Rascoe has impressive stats, boasting more than 3,000 yards, 59 touchdowns, and a 68% completion rate on the season. She led the team to a 14-1 season, averaging 37 points per game in five playoff games.

Rascoe’s journey has not been without challenges. Two years ago, she suffered a severe knee injury, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. “When I did it, I knew immediately because there was a loud snap,” Rascoe said.

Despite the setback, Rascoe returned to the field this season, helping the Warriors secure a Section Five championship. “The resiliency that she has to continue is impressive,” said head coach Ian Insley.

As the team prepares for the state championship, Rascoe expressed what winning would mean to her squad. “It would mean everything. This is all we’ve worked for, and it’s never been done before. So to do this would be awesome,” Rascoe said.

The Warriors remain focused on their goal. “So we’re going to stay focused the last two days of practice and see what we can get done this weekend,” Morgan said.

Schroeder competes in Class B and will play Section XI’s Sayville in the semifinals on Saturday at Cortland High School. If the Warriors can win on Saturday, they’d play the winner of Columbia vs. Tappan Zee on Sunday.

