Scholar Athlete: Emmalynn Francis

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Emmalynn Francis, a senior at Irondequoit High School, has been named the latest News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week. Francis, one of the top goalies in Section Five, has been playing lacrosse for nearly 11 years, starting in first grade.

“I made jokes to my parents like, I’m going to go to Division One,” Francis said. After graduating from Irondequoit this spring, she will join Ohio State’s lacrosse team, having allowed just 8.5 goals per game as a junior and 7.8 so far this year.

Francis admitted to struggling with confidence during her freshman year but worked hard to improve her mental game. “I took that whole year to really learn the mental aspect of lacrosse,” she said.

Irondequoit head coach Mike Butler praised Francis for her leadership on and off the field. “I can hear her from the sideline,” Butler said. “She’s communicating after goals, she’s bringing the team together after another team scores, trying to figure out what we have to improve on.”

Junior Grace Bottiglier shared how Francis welcomed her and other freshmen to the varsity team. “As soon as I made varsity, she, like, texted me and some of the other freshman girls that made it and was very welcoming. And she was like, I know what it’s like to be the youngest on the team. She was always looking out for us,” Bottiglier said.

Francis also dedicates her time to coaching lacrosse, teaching dance, volunteering at a hospital, and starting Irondequoit’s chapter of Morgan’s Message, a mental health organization for student-athletes at her school. She plans to major in biology on a pre-med track at Ohio State.

“I started shadowing in the emergency room, and I just knew, like, that’s what I wanted to do,” Francis said. “I love the thrill, I love the excitement, and I love the fact that someone’s going to come in, a little kid is going to be terrified, and I’m going to be there to help them.”

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI