Scholar Athlete: Keegan Ahern

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Keegan Ahern, a standout athlete at Pittsford, excels in both hockey and lacrosse. As his senior year concludes, the Panthers aim to add more trophies to their collection.

“Two years ago, he was a quiet guy. This year he’s loud and everyone looks up to him,” teammate Brady Goetz said.

Ahern has played hockey and lacrosse his entire life.

“Just two sports that I really love and enjoy playing,” Ahern said.

Ahern has already won a Section V championship in hockey this past winter and another in lacrosse during his sophomore year. He is hopeful for another lacrosse championship this season.

“Some people say lacrosse is like hockey on grass. It’s all the same things. It’s not just an individual sport, it’s a team sport. Do what you gotta do to win,” Ahern said.

“It’s a lot harder than you think. And it’s very physical. It’s something that I take a lot of pride in,” Ahern said.

Ahern’s dedication has earned him a Division I lacrosse scholarship to Hofstra University.

“Everything means something. This practice means a lot. This game means a lot,” Ahern said.

Pittsford and Ahern have started the season with a 5-0 record. Their next game is scheduled for Friday against Fairport.

