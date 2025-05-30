Scholar Athlete: Mitchell Monte

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Mitchell Monte, a standout lacrosse player from Fairport, has been named the Scholar Athlete of the Week. Known for his speed, strength, and versatility on the field, Monte has made a significant impact on his team and in Fairport’s lacrosse history.

Monte’s teammate, Ryan Torrelli, praised his dedication, saying, “He’s going to give you 100 percent, to be honest even more than that, he’s going to go until he can’t go anymore,” Torrelli said.

Monte has achieved more than 130 goals, 75 assists, and over 200 career points, ranking him in the top five in Fairport lacrosse history for all three stats. His coach, Mike Torrelli, has witnessed Monte’s growth and skill firsthand.

“It didn’t really matter what he did. He just did it well,” Torrelli said. Monte, the son of two college lacrosse players, was described as having a unique understanding of the game from a young age.

Monte emphasized the importance of self-improvement and leadership, saying, “So a lot of it is just focusing on yourself to make sure people are able to follow you, do the right things,” Monte said.

Coach Torrelli highlighted Monte’s commitment to personal and team growth. “Mitch is a kid who gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror, and he figures out how he’s going to make himself better and how he’s going to help his teammates get better,” Torrelli said.

Off the field, Monte excels academically with a 96 GPA and is a National Honor Society member. He plans to attend Dartmouth College after graduating as a Red Raider.

“Nothing tops going to an Ivy League,” Mike Torrelli said.

Before heading to Dartmouth, Monte hopes to create lasting memories at Fairport. “I think Fairport has a great tradition. Guys always come back. Alums always come back. Come to practice. Come help us out. So I hope I can do the same in the future. And, obviously want them to get that brick,” Monte said.

Monte and the Red Raiders will play Penfield in the Section V Semifinals on Friday.

