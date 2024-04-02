Scholar Athlete of the Week: Diego Martinez

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Of the four sports World of Inquiry senior Diego Martinez plays, basketball has always been the favorite.

“I was pretty good,” he said. “I just kept working and that’s why I fell in love with basketball.”

With a GPA just shy of 4.0, Martinez chalks the balance between academics and sports up to time management. Those skills have also allowed him to devote some time to a noble senior capstone project: volunteering at a homeless shelter with the greater goal of reducing teenage homelessness.

“That would be the best in my opinion to get people the help that they really need,” he said. “I just want to help a lot of people out as much as they as much as needed.”

Although he hasn’t decided on a college yet, Martinez hopes to pursue a career in the sports world and make it to the NBA, following in the footsteps of his idol Kobe Bryant.

Congrats to World of Inquiry’s Diego Martinez on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!