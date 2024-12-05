Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaedon Adams-Griffin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – There are 1,000 reasons why Jaedon Adams-Griffin is going to be successful after he’s done playing basketball at World of Inquiry School.

“It makes me like a bigger brother, proud father, to know he wants to progress in life and he wants to take that next step and go to college. We do something right at World of Inquiry,” said head coach Willie Mason.

Okay, maybe not 1,000 reasons, but there are quite a few. Adams-Griffin scored his 1,000th career point on Tuesday night in the Griffins’ 78-14 win over Early College.

And no, the Griffins aren’t named after Adams-Griffin, but it suits the team well that he’s their go-to guy.

“Four years ago until now he just brought a sense of stability, leadership. I’ve been in the district for nine years, probably one of the better players I’ve ever coached,” said Mason.

Adams-Griffin has clear goals of a championship this season. The Griffins fell short in the Class B1 Sectionals semifinals in 2024, but he’s continued to progress into one of the top players and leaders in Section V.

“I got more aggressive over the years, defense got better,” said Adams-Griffin.

And his teammates have taken notice.

“They see the style that he plays and the limit that he sets at all points. They want to live up to what Jaedon do. If Jaedon works this hard let me live up to Jaedon,” said Mason.

There’s no doubt he has the skill to lead the Griffins to a deep run in the playoffs. Adams-Griffin can score from all three phases and doesn’t take a play off. It translates to the classroom where he takes school seriously and has his college plans in view.

“I want to study the body and how it works and stuff. Because I understand, I get hurt a lot in basketball, I want to teach people how not to get hurt, stretch more, and all that,” said Adams-Griffin.

The senior hasn’t committed to a school yet, but plans on studying physical therapy and hopes to continues playing basketball.

Adams-Griffin is a quiet person, but you can’t miss his impact on the court or at World of Inquiry School. Coach Mason called him the “all around definition of a student athlete.”

Seems like he’s the perfect pick for our News10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.