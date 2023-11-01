Scholar Athlete of the Week: Justin Ramos

Edison Tech Junior Justin Ramos has taken a liking to Volleyball.

“My friend, he played and it was interesting watching him play, so I thought I would try it I tried it,” Ramos said. “My junior year it seemed pretty fun, came back my senior year and I’ve gotten pretty good at it so it’s more fun now.”

While juggling that and baseball, his academics have been strong.

“I average an ‘A’ in classes, have about a 3.9 GPA, which is pretty good,” he added.

The plan is to study chemical engineering at RIT, a path he started on sophomore year of high school.

“It was close by and it’s one of the best schools to go do for when I want to go for it,” Ramos said. “I really like science and math. Then when I took my chemistry class in 10th grade, I really got hooked on to it and my teacher would advise me to go to college for if I really liked it.”

He isn’t sure if he’ll play college sports just yet but mentioned it would be tryout for the baseball team if he has time.

Congrats to Edison Tech’s Justin Ramos on being this week’s news to NBC scholar Athlete of the Week!