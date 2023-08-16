Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lucas Leone

Lucas Leone is heading into junior year at Aquinas with a love for multiple sports. But ultimately it comes down to whatever’s in season. In the spring, it’s baseball.

“It’s just like it’s a slow game,” Leone said. “It’s really mental. So you got to focus on everything. It’s really all fundamentals, and it’s a game that’s long, but if you stick with it, it can be really, really fun when you play.”

In the fall, it’s football, a team he’s captained since 9th grade.

“I came in 6th grade and I just knew I had to prove myself,” he said. “I knew I had it, but I just had to keep working and showing all the coaches that I could do it.”

Leone has a 4.0 GPA with multiple accolades including a Richard Pilliter Scholarship and the Don Hollender Black Lion Award.

Congrats to Aquinas’ Lucas Leone on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!