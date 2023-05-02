Scholar Athlete Of The Week: Milahni Johnson

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Girls flag was in the area and is back for another go-around. Edison Tech senior, Milahni Johnson is excited to be back after being reluctant to play at first.

“I was thinking about it,” Johnson said. “My best friend was doing it and I just wanted something to do.”

Since then, she’s enjoyed it very much.

“I just like to have fun,” she said with a smile.

In the classroom, she isn’t just learning what’s being taught, but also a life skill.

“School now is bringing me the joy to learn how to interact with people,” she added. “I never used to learn how to interact with anybody, actually.”

Through her journey at Edison Tech, Johnson also discovered another lesson: taking the opportunities on the table.

“I wasn’t big with taking opportunities but now that I’m getting more opportunities, I take them when they approach,” Johnson said.

Congrats to Edison Tech’s Milahni Johnson on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!