Scholar Athlete of Week: Louis Conte

High School is approaching for Kendall Senior, Louis Conte and it’s been quite a ride on the soccer field, the basketball court, and the baseball field, the latter of which is his favorite spot.

“Baseball is always the one I enjoyed playing the most and would do more outside with,” Conte said.

Conte, an A-student who has been on high honor roll every quarter, recently added AP courses to the mix.

“Early my teachers recommended it so I took the first one we offered,” he said. “Then I realized I could do it and I wanted to keep going with that.”

He’s plans to continue on that path when attending Saint Bonaventure to dual major in accounting and finance.

“Seeing their sports facility and all their academic opportunities and I just feel like it’s a good place to take my next step,” he added.

Congrats to Kendall High’s Louis Conte on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!