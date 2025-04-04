Scholar Athlete: Sam Roselli

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The Section V baseball season has begun, and the Fairport baseball team is aiming to defend its state championship title. After graduating several seniors, junior Sam Roselli is stepping up as a leader.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s a tireless worker,” said Fairport head coach Kieran Murphy. “He plays three sports, so he’s constantly going, but he’s also taking care of it in the classroom.”

Roselli, who is also the star quarterback for Fairport football and a point guard for the Raiders basketball team, shines brightest on the baseball field.

“I have to say baseball. I love playing all three. They all keep me pretty busy,” Roselli said. “But, the culture we have here in the baseball program, it’s pretty special.”

As a freshman, Roselli was called up to varsity for the playoffs. Murphy said, “That was a huge experience for him to just be on the bench and be in the dugout and experience what the stressors are like when you get into postseason baseball.”

Last year, as a sophomore, Roselli wasn’t on the dugout, but rather on the field when the Raiders won their first state title.

“Last year, we obviously won states and wouldn’t we want to do it with anyone else besides that group,” Roselli said. “And, I think this group is pretty determined to do the same thing that you did last year.”

Murphy emphasized the importance of Roselli’s leadership this season. “You’re viewed as one of the people with the most experience on this team. You’ve got to lead. I think he’s taking that to heart and really run with it,” Murphy said.

Roselli is embracing his new leadership role on the team. “So I got a little taste of success last year. I’m trying to just keep the same thing we had going from last year on to these guys,” Roselli said. “And I feel like we got a lot of seniors, too, that felt a little bit of last year and I think we’re ready to go.”

Murphy added that Roselli’s motivation is fueled by his long-time teammates. “These are guys that he’s played with since he was a kid. So I think that’s a big piece of it, too,” Murphy said. “He doesn’t want to let them down. And at the same time, he loves the sport is pretty darn good at it. Excited to see where it takes him in the future.”

