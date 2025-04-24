Schroeder blanks Thomas behind DeValder’s shutout

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Webster Schroeder softball handles Webster Thomas, 5-0, backed by Liana DeValder’s shutout in the circle.

At the player, DeValder homered in the second inning, brining in three runs for the Warriors. DeValder also picked up her 500th career strikeout in the win. Schroeder sophomore Kinsley Keil brought in the game’s first two runs with a first-inning home run to left field.

The Warriors improve to 6-0 on the season. Thomas drops to 2-3.