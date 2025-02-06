Schroeder sisters hold top two spots in school history

WEBSTER, NY – Last week, celebration ensued at a Webster Schroeder girls’ basketball game, but not just because they picked up another win.

“I was honestly completely surprised. I mean, even when they were announcing it on the loud speaker, I still didn’t really know what was going on,” said senior Bria Watkins.

That’s Bria Watkins, who, after a 27-point performance last Friday, became the second-leading scorer in Schroeder history.

“I was so proud of her and just excited to hear that she was able to do that,” said Mariah Watkins, a Schroeder alum. “I know it’s a big milestone for her.”

And that’s Mariah Watkins. The two are sisters, but after Friday, Mariah is now the only person standing in Bria’s way of breaking the school’s all-time scoring record.

“She congratulated me,” Bria said. “But, she always got to keep a lookout because I might be coming after her.”

But with just four games to go in the regular season, that’s a tall task as Moriah holds a little over a 250-point lead.

“I want her to pass me,” Mariah said. “If she can make that happen, that would be amazing.”

And the best way to make that happen, would be for the Warriors to extend their season by a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully we’re playing our best in March and we’ll see what happens,” said head coach Codi Mrozek.

The good thing is, and that’s common territory for Bria Watkins.

“Honestly, I don’t think any of us on that team really expected how far we would get,” Bria said.

But whether or not Schroeder can win their second state championship in three years, when Bria graduates, the Watkins sisters will be immortalized. Both as individuals and as teammates.

“Not many people can say that them and their sister, are breaking records, being on leaderboards,” Bria said.

And this one year hiatus from each other will wrap up next fall, when Bria joins Mariah at Division I Drexel.

“Selfishly, I always wanted her to come here so her actually deciding to commit to Drexel was amazing,” Mariah said.

But every once in a while, that sibling rivalry is going to show up.

“We battle, on the court, off the court, whatever we’re doing, it’s always a competition,” Bria said.