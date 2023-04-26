Section V Baseball Sees Two Perfect Games In As Many Days
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – A night after Wilson Magnet freshman Kaesel Alverez tossed a perfect game and struck out 19 of 21 batters in the Wildcats’ win, East High’s Omar Rodriguez followed it up with a spotless outing of his own: a perfect game in a 15-0 win over Monroe. The historic feat puts the two in elite company.
Jerod Thurber of Lyndonville (2000) and Chris Kemp of Webster Christian (2012) are the only others to throw perfect games in Section V history, according to the Section V archives.