Section V Baseball Sees Two Perfect Games In As Many Days

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – A night after Wilson Magnet freshman Kaesel Alverez tossed a perfect game and struck out 19 of 21 batters in the Wildcats’ win, East High’s Omar Rodriguez followed it up with a spotless outing of his own: a perfect game in a 15-0 win over Monroe. The historic feat puts the two in elite company.

There were only two perfect games in the history of @baseballsectv. The last one came in 2012.



There has been another pair in the last two nights alone. 🤯 https://t.co/vKnOTV7zeE — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) April 25, 2023

Jerod Thurber of Lyndonville (2000) and Chris Kemp of Webster Christian (2012) are the only others to throw perfect games in Section V history, according to the Section V archives.