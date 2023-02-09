Section V Basketball: Brighton boys blow by Canandaigua, East girls win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Brighton boys basketball team put on a clinic, winning 70 to 39 on senior night.

The win moves Brighton (12-5) ahead of Aquinas for second place in Class AA, based on a better Sec P average. Canandaigua falls to 6-12 after the loss.

In girls hoops, East High completed a season series sweep with a 70-59 win over Edison Tech.

As of Wednesday night, the Eagles hold the 3 seed in Class A, while the Inventors would be the 6 seed in Class AA.

Watch highlights of both games in the video player above.