Section V Basketball Highlights and Scores (Friday, December 6)
Highlights and scores from Friday’s Section V basketball action!
Friday, Dec. 6
GIRLS
- Young Women College Prep (2-0) – 53, Wilson (0-2) – 17
- Honeoye Falls-Lima (1-1) – 61, Dundee/Bradford (0-1) – 33
- Penn Yan (1-0) – 56, Alexander (0-2) – 22
- Eastridge (1-0) – 58, Spencerport (0-1) – 42
- Canandaigua (1-0) -43, Batavia (0-2) – 14
- Andover-Whitesville (2-0) – 38, Honeoye (0-1) – 13
- Genessee Valley-Belfast (1-0) – 41, Romulus (0-1) – 23
- York (2-0) – 64, Avon (0-1) – 40
- Geneva (1-1) – 37, North Rose-Wolcott (0-2) -27
- Midlakes (1-0) – 64, Clyde-Savannah (1-1) – 48
- Dansville (1-0) – 67, Wayland-Cohocton (0-1) – 30
- Keshequa (2-0) -69, Pavilion (0-2) – 36
- Williamson (1-0) – 57, Red Jacket (0-2) – 34
- Waterloo (1-0) – 65, Greece Athena/Odyssey (0-1) – 24
- Canisteo-Greenwood (2-0) – 55, Caledonia-Mumford (0-1) – 34
- Portville – 49, Cuba-Rushford (2-1) – 38
- Haverling/Hammondsport (1-1) – 57, Campbell-Savona (0-1) – 20
BOYS
- Brockport (1-0) – 59, Greece Arcadia (1-1) – 57
- West Valley – 25, Hinsdale (0-2) – 23
- North Rose-Wolcott (1-1) – 62, Marion (0-2) – 22
- Cuba-Rushford (1-0) -53, Bolivar-Richburg (0-1) – 40
- Penfield (1-0) – 72, Edison (0-2) – 40
- St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute – 67, McQuaid (1-1) – 48
- Pittsford Sutherland (1-1) – 63, Greece Odyssey (0-1) – 50
- Gate-Chili (2-0) – 75, Churchville-Chili (0-2) – 51
- Eugenio-Maria DeHostos Charter (1-0) -78, Charles Finney (1-1) – 69
- Gananda (1-0) – 81, Williamson (1-1) – 67
- Red Creek (2-0) – 41, Sodus (0-1) – 35
- Red Jacket (1-0) – 60, Perry (0-2) – 55
- Notre Dame Batavia (1-0) – 65, Barker Jr./Sr. – 38
- Bloomfield (1-1) – 52, Caledonia-Mumford (0-1) – 30
- Haverling (2-0) – 49, Penn Yan (0-2) – 33
- Greece Olympia (1-0) – 90, Early College (0-2) – 27
- Wayne Central (1-0) – 80, Livonia (0-1) – 50
- Spencerport (1-0) – 63, Honeoye Falls-Lima (0-1) – 37
- Arkport-Canaseraga (1-0) – 85, Addison (1-2) – 52
- Andover-Whitesville (1-1) – 77, Hammondsport (0-1) – 38
- South Seneca (1-0) – 52, Odessa Montour () – 28
- Palmyra-Macedon (1-0) – 64, Albion – 43
- Wellsville (1-1) – 72, Midlakes (0-3) – 37