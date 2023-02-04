Section V Basketball: Schroeder girls win battle between top Class AA teams, Batavia boys comeback

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Webster Schroeder (16-1) came into Penfield (15-2) and put on a clinic, proving why they’re the top team in Class AA.

After leading 22-12 at halftime, the Warriors continued to strike on offense and use shutdown defense, easing past Penfield, 55-25.

The win gives Webster Schroeder a full game lead for the top seed in Class AA with just three games left on their schedule.

In boys basketball, Batavia came back to knock off Eastridge at home. The Blue Devils trailed at halftime, but wound up winning 60-55 thanks to a third quarter outburst. The Blue Devils are now 13-4 on the season.

You can watch highlights from both games in the video player above.