SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Spencerport Rangers (1-0) rounded up the troops for a 16-7 win over Brighton.

After falling behind 4-2 in the first period, Spencerport went on a 14-3 run, cruising past Brighton for the win.

Webster Thomas also got a win, after they suffered a tough overtime loss to Hilton in the first game of the season. Jagger Altieri led the way with 3 goals.