Section V Field Hockey: 2024 Sectionals Scores

News10 NBC tracks the winners throughout Section V Field Hockey Sectionals.

Class A

Quarterfinals

  • 4. Hilton – 1, 5. Webster Schroeder – 0

Semifinals

  • 4. Hilton at 1. Fairport – Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
  • 3. Penfield at 2. Webster Thomas – Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Championship

  • Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Irondequoit High School

Class B/C

Quarterfinals

  • 4. Brighton – 6, 5. East Rochester – 0
  • 3. Irondequoit – 4, 6. Eastridge – 1

Semifinals

  • 3. Irondequoit at 2. Pittsford Sutherland – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
  • 4. Brighton at 1. Pittsford Mendon – Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Championship

  • Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Irondequoit High School