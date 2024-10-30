Section V Field Hockey: 2024 Sectionals Scores
News10 NBC tracks the winners throughout Section V Field Hockey Sectionals.
Class A
Quarterfinals
- 4. Hilton – 1, 5. Webster Schroeder – 0
Semifinals
- 4. Hilton at 1. Fairport – Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
- 3. Penfield at 2. Webster Thomas – Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
Championship
- Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Irondequoit High School
Class B/C
Quarterfinals
- 4. Brighton – 6, 5. East Rochester – 0
- 3. Irondequoit – 4, 6. Eastridge – 1
Semifinals
- 3. Irondequoit at 2. Pittsford Sutherland – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
- 4. Brighton at 1. Pittsford Mendon – Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Championship
- Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Irondequoit High School