Section V Football: 2024 Sectionals Scores
News10 NBC tracks the winners throughout Section V Football Sectionals.
Class AA
First Round
- 3. Aquinas – 35, 6. Penfield – 0
- 2. McQuaid – 35, 7. Pittsford – 7
- 8. Rush-Henrietta – 42, 1. Fairport – 21
- 5. Hilton at 4. U Prep – Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.
Semifinals
- 8. Rush-Henrietta at TBD
- 3. Aquinas at 2. McQuaid
Class A
First Round
- 7. Brockport – 45, 2. East – 42 (2 OT)
- 5. Monroe – 34, 4. Irondequoit – 14
- 3. Canandaigua – 41, 6. Webster Schroeder – 28
- 8. Greece Athena at 1. Brighton – Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
Semifinals
- 7. Brockport at 3. Canandaigua
- 5. Monroe vs. TBD
Class B
First Round
- 5. Rochester Prep – 12, 4. Vertus – 6
Semifinals
- 5. Rochester Prep at 1. Batavia
- 3. Eastridge at 2. HFL
Class C
First Round
- 5. Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga at 4. Haverling – Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
- TBD at 1. East Rochester/Gananda
- 3. Le Roy/Cal-Mum at 2. Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry
Class D
First Round
- 1. Avon – 63, 8. Notre Dame Batavia/Byron-Bergen – 0
- 2. Alexander – 30, 7. Attica – 14
- 3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba – 26, 6. York/Pavilion – 14
- 5. Canisteo-Greenwood – 19, 4. Geneseo/Mount Morris – 14
Semifinals
- 5. Canisteo-Greenwood at 1. Avon
- 3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at 2. Alexander
8-Man
First Round