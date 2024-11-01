Section V Football: 2024 Sectionals Scores

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Section V Football Logo
Section V Football Logo

News10 NBC tracks the winners throughout Section V Football Sectionals.

Class AA

First Round

  • 3. Aquinas – 35, 6. Penfield – 0
  • 2. McQuaid – 35, 7. Pittsford – 7
  • 8. Rush-Henrietta – 42, 1. Fairport – 21
  • 5. Hilton at 4. U Prep – Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Semifinals

  • 8. Rush-Henrietta at TBD
  • 3. Aquinas at 2. McQuaid

Class A

First Round

  • 7. Brockport – 45, 2. East – 42 (2 OT)
  • 5. Monroe – 34, 4. Irondequoit – 14
  • 3. Canandaigua – 41, 6. Webster Schroeder – 28
  • 8. Greece Athena at 1. Brighton – Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Semifinals

  • 7. Brockport at 3. Canandaigua
  • 5. Monroe vs. TBD

Class B

First Round

  • 5. Rochester Prep – 12, 4. Vertus – 6

Semifinals

  • 5. Rochester Prep at 1. Batavia
  • 3. Eastridge at 2. HFL

Class C

First Round

  • 5. Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga at 4. Haverling – Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

  • TBD at 1. East Rochester/Gananda
  • 3. Le Roy/Cal-Mum at 2. Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry

Class D

First Round

  • 1. Avon – 63, 8. Notre Dame Batavia/Byron-Bergen – 0
  • 2. Alexander – 30, 7. Attica – 14
  • 3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba – 26, 6. York/Pavilion – 14
  • 5. Canisteo-Greenwood – 19, 4. Geneseo/Mount Morris – 14

Semifinals

  • 5. Canisteo-Greenwood at 1. Avon
  • 3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at 2. Alexander

8-Man

First Round