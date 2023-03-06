Section V Girls Basketball Championship Roundup: Seven Teams Take Home Title
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – A number of Girls Basketball teams were crowned Section champions over the weekend. Here are the results from across the classes.
- Class A1: (2) Canandaigua 55 (1) Pittsford Sutherland 46
- Class B1: (1) Waterloo 65, (2) Palmyra-Macedon 47
- Class B2: (3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47
- Class C1: (2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45
- Class C2: (3) Pavilion 45, Dundee/Bradford 36
- Class D1: (2) Keshequa 58, (3) Lyndonville 41
- Class D2: (1) Andover/Whitesville 58, (6) Elba 55