Section V hockey: Canandaigua moves on to Class B semifinals

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Canandaigua Braves won 5-3 over the Webster Thomas Titans, securing a spot in the Section V Class B semifinals.

After no goals were scored in the first period, Jed Smith got the scoring started in the second, putting Canandaigua out in front.

The Titans would answer, but Canandaigua would go on to score 4 out of the next 6 goals to take it.

The Braves will face Churchville-Chili on Feb. 21 for a spot in the Class B finals. Aquinas and Webster Schroeder will meet in the other semifinal matchup.

