ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – McQuaid hockey strung together two straight goals to come away with the win on senior night.

Webster Schroeder gave McQuaid all they could handle, with a 1-1 tie after two periods. The Knights would put together a 2-goal third period to improve to 15-1-1 on the season, earning the win on senior night.

Webster Schroeder drops to 8-8-1 on the year.