Section V Hockey roundup: Portside, Batavia ND, Canandaigua, others move on in sectionals
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Multiple boys hockey teams advanced in Sectional Quarterfinals on Thursday night.
In Class A., (5) Portside took down (4) Hilton, 5-1; (1) Pittsford defeated (8) Spartan Hockey, 2-0; and (2) McQuaid beat (7) Greece Storm, 5-2.
In Class B., (5) Canandaigua defeated (4) Victor, 3-1; (3) Webster Thomas beat (6) Aquinas, 4-2; (2) Webster Schroeder took down (7) Churchville Chili, 5-3; (1) Batavia Notre Dame United bested (8) Geneseo/Avon/Livonia, 6-5.
