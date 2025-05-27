Section V playoffs heat up in all spring sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Section Five high schools are gearing up for a busy week of playoff action. Despite Memorial Day giving students a break, the sports schedule is packed with events that fans won’t want to miss.

Baseball fans can look forward to the Triple-A best-of-three series between McQuaid and Fairport starting Tuesday at Monroe Community College. Classes A, B, and D will play their quarterfinals on Tuesday, while Double-A and C will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday. Finals for Classes Double-A through D are set for Friday.

In softball, Classes Triple-A, Single-A, C1, and C2 have their quarterfinals on Tuesday. Semifinals for B1 and B2 are also scheduled for Tuesday. Thursday will see the semifinals for AAA, AA, A’s, the C’s, and the D’s, with finals planned for Saturday.

Girls lacrosse action kicks off with Class B and C quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Class A and D semifinals are set for Wednesday, with championships scheduled for next week. Class C and D’s championships are scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, while A and B are planned for Wednesday, June 4. On the boys’ side, all classes will host their quarterfinals on Tuesday, with semifinals beginning Friday. Title games are planned for next week. Class C and D’s championships are scheduled for Monday, June 2, while A and B are planned for Tuesday, June 3.

Flag football is set to crown a Class A champion Tuesday night in a matchup between Penfield and Fairport. Classes B and C will have their championship games on Wednesday.

News10NBC will provide highlights and scores throughout the week. Classes are determined by school enrollment, and more information on that can be found here.

