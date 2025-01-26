Section V Saturday Recap: Hilton, Bishop Kearney stay hot

The Section V girls’ basketball season is heating up with Class double-a showcasing four clear contenders after Saturday’s slate.

For highlights go here.

Hilton remains unbeaten with a 76-46 win over the Greece Lightning, the Cadets improve to 12-0. Bishop Kearney takes down Buffalo’s Cardinal O’Hara and has just one loss on the year, as does Aquinas who beats East, 87-52. Meanwhile, Penfield still has just two losses on the season and took down Williamsville North at home.