PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Pittsford might be big enough for two softball teams, but only one winner. On Wednesday, it was Pittsford Mendon’s night.

A hit by senior Greta Marino (and a few errors) gave the Vikings three runs in the third inning. Those were the only runs of the game to that point, and no one score for the rest of the way.

Mendon is now 12-1 overall as Sutherland drops to 8-3.

