Seven Section V basketball teams prep for NYS semifinals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — High school basketball fans have plenty to cheer about as several Section V teams are advancing to the New York State semifinals. This weekend’s games will determine who moves on to the final four, a significant milestone for many of these teams.

On the boys’ side, four teams are making their way to the semifinals: Greece Athena (Class AA), Wayne (Class A), World of Inquiry (Class B), and Honeoye (Class C). Notably, Greece Athena is the only team among them to have previously won a state championship since the current tournament format began in 1978. Wayne, last year’s Class A runner-up, is eager to improve on their past performance. World of Inquiry is celebrating their first-ever advancement beyond the section, while Honeoye makes its second appearance in the semifinals.

For the girls, three teams are competing. Aquinas (Class AA) was the state runner-up in 2011 and reached the semifinals last year before losing to the eventual champion, Catholic Central. Hornell (Class B) is making its second consecutive appearance in the state tournament, hoping to secure their first state title. Elba (Class D) returns to the final four for the second year in a row and will face Northville, the team that defeated them last year. Elba’s last state championship win was in 2011.

As these teams prepare for the semifinals, anticipation is high to see who will make history or add to their program’s record books. The excitement continues later this week.

SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Thursday

Elba vs. Northville-4:15 pm, Class D girls

Greece Athena vs. Niskayuna-4:15 pm, Class AA boys

Friday

Hornell vs. Chenango Forks-11:45 am, Class B girls

Honeoye vs. Moravia-3:15 pm, Class C boys

Saturday

Wayne vs. Glens Falls-3:15 pm, Class A boys

World of Inquiry vs. Marcellus-11:45 am, Class B boys

Aquinas vs. Warwick-11:45 am, Class AA girls

The girls tournament will be played at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The boys tournament will be played at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

