Three Section V teams compete in NYSPHSAA dual meet

SYRACUSE, NY – This weekend, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrestling dual meet took place in Syracuse with three section five squads competing.

In Divison I, Webster Schroeder went 2-0 in pool play against Long Beach and West Genesee to advance to the semifinals where they lost to the eventual champion–Minisink Valley.

In Division II–Wayne went 2-0 in pool play as well, beating Gouverneuer and Salem-Cambridge before falling to the eventual runner-up Plainedge in the semifinal round.

Brockport lost to Shenendahowa and Farmingdale in pool play.

Next up on the New York State wrestling schedule–the first-ever girls wrestling championships starting on February 27th. The individual state tournament for the boys begins on February 28th.

Webster Schroeder and Wayne won their respective Section V dual meet championships while Brockport was an at-large bid. To read more about Wayne wrestling, go here.