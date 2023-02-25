Victor and Webster Schroeder move on in Boys Basketball Class AA Sectionals

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Victor Blue Devils escaped McQuaid, 51-44, to keep the dream alive for a Sectionals title.

(1) Victor will play (4) Webster Schroeder in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High. The Warriors went on a late run to take down (5) Aquinas, 50-41.

