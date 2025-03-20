‘We love each other’: Elba girls basketball team’s strong bond fuels their quest for state championship

ELBA, N.Y. — The Elba girls basketball team is gearing up for the New York State Final Four this weekend. Despite their history of success, which includes 17 Section V titles, the Lancers have only clinched the top spot once before.

The team boasts an impressive 23-0 record, earning them the top rank in Class D. “We love each other, and our bond is just so strong,” said senior forward Mariah Ognibene. Junior forward Brea Smith added, “Playing as a team, we come into practice and we work hard to get where we want to be.”

Last week, Elba extended their winning streak to 23 games with a victory in the Far West Regional. Head Coach Charlie Pangrazio emphasized their focus, saying, “We focused on one step at a time. Fortunately, it came around for us, and we got the win.”

The Lancers are determined to surpass last year’s performance, where their season ended in the semifinals. Senior guard Sydney Reilly remarked, “We didn’t like where we finished. So we all put in work over the summer and offseason to get us where we are right now.”

Reilly expressed the team’s ambition, “Since we made it and lost in the first round, we have bigger goals. We want to get to that championship on top.” The team is motivated by past successes and personal connections, as Reilly noted, “My two other cousins won a state championship.”

Coach Pangrazio shared his pride in the team, stating, “This town is awesome. And I love it. And the girls, they’re a special group, and I love being around them.”

The Lancers will face Northville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College, aiming to avenge last year’s loss and get to the State Championship. For a full schedule and preview of the seven Section V teams in the Final Four, visit WHEC.com.

