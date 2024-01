The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, NY (WHEC) – The Webster Lakers girl hockey took down Williamsville High, 4-1 on a Thursday night in which three seniors were honored.

Nothing like a ๐ฟ๐’œ๐’ฆ๐ธ๐‘ ๐’ฎ๐ธ๐’ฉ๐ผ๐’ช๐‘ ๐’ฉ๐ผ๐’ข๐ป๐’ฏ



Congrats to these 3 who will always be remembered as the FIRST senior class for @WebLakersHockey



And capping it off with a winโ€ฆ not too shabby. ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿผ @WNYGVIHFstats pic.twitter.com/pSxwUZHruf — Schroeder Athletics (@SchroederSports) January 26, 2024

Watch highlights from the game in the video player above.

Video courtesy: Varsity Media