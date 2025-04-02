Which former Section V baseball stars are in the pros?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the major and minor league baseball seasons are underway, several former Section V stars continue their pro careers.

Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement, a 2014 Brighton graduate, is the only Section V alum currently in the major leagues. Drafted by Cleveland in 2017 after three seasons at the University of Virginia, Clement spent much of his first three minor league seasons at High-A and Double-A before making his Triple-A debut in 2019 with a three-game showing. After the minor league season was canceled in 2020, the Brighton grad spent parts of three seasons between the majors and minors from 2021 to 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. Ernie played in a total of 140 MLB games in that three-season stretch before finding a home in Toronto, becoming an everyday player for the Jays in 2024.

Ernie played in 139 MLB games last year, hitting 12 home runs and batting .263 with a Gold Glove Finalist nod at third base. Clement starts 2025 as Toronto’s starting third baseman.

Ben Cowles

Newark graduate Ben Cowles is the closest Section V prospect to the majors otherwise. He starts the 2025 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs as the organization’s 22nd-ranked prospect. Last year in Double-A, Cowles had an OPS of .848 (eight home runs/.294 batting average) with the Yankees organization before being traded for Mark Leiter Jr. The former Newark Red was added to the Cubs’ 40-man roster in 2024 to earn protection from the Rule 5 draft.

Cowles and the Iowa Cubs are not scheduled to play against the Red Wings this season.

Casey Saucke

Casey Saucke, a Greece Athena graduate, was the Chicago White Sox’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Saucke played 24 games at high-A last year, batting .290 with two home runs, and will start this season at the same level.

Similar to Clement, Saucke played college ball at the University of Virginia.

Gage Ziehl

Penfield alum Gage Ziehl will begin his professional career in rookie ball this season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. He pitched a 3.87 ERA at the University of Miami last season and debuts as the New York Yankees’ 18th-ranked prospect.

Danny Mendick

Mendon graduate Danny Mendick played 47 games with the Chicago White Sox last year but is currently a free agent. Mendick, 31, has played in 233 career MLB games since 2019 with a batting average of .232.

Cito Culver

Irondequoit alum Cito Culver announced his retirement after 15 seasons of pro baseball, ranging from triple-A to independent ball.

Michael King

According to MLB.com, San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King was born in Rochester but attended high school at Bishop Hendricksen High School in Rhode Island.

Minor league baseball games can be streamed at MiLB.TV.

