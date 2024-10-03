Hilton football: Program mourning the loss of coach Larry Minch

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Sept. 28, Hilton football assistant coach Larry Minch passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65.

His death shocked the Hilton community, and now the team is coming together to play for him.

“I can say that his greatest quality is that kids love him,” said head coach Rich Lipani.

Hilton football will wear stickers on their helmets with Minch’s initials on them for the rest of the season. They also plan on honoring him at their home game on Oct. 10.