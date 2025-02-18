Hilton hockey eyes historic playoff run

HILTON, N.Y. — The Hilton hockey team are having the best season in program history and now turn their heads to the playoffs where they hope to hoist their first-ever Section V Championship.

IF anyone can sum up Hilton’s hockey history, it’s head coach Chris Monfiletto.

“Always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” Monfiletto said.

But this season is different for the Cadets–a 19-1 record, with nine games decided by five or more goals, and a 17-game winning streak.

The Cadets’ first playoff game is scheduled for this Friday at the Lakeshore Hockey Arena. They will face the winner of the Brighton vs. WFL game, which takes place on Wednesday.

