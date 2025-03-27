Historic Hobart: Statesmen aim for third-straight National Title

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GENEVA, N.Y. – The Hobart hockey team is on a historic run, gearing up for a third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, aiming for a third consecutive Division III national championship. With a top-ten scoring offense and the highest scoring defense, the team has maintained its position as the number one team in Division III since December 2023.

“We had a target on our back after winning the championship,” said head coach Mark Taylor.

Junior goalie Mavrick Goyer attributed their success to team chemistry, saying, “I think we have that chemistry that just left since our freshman year.”

The Statesmen’s journey nearly ended last Saturday when they trailed 2-0 in the quarterfinals. However, two third-period goals forced overtime, where captain Luke Aquaro scored the game winner.

“Lucky, a kid lost his stick, ended up just kicking it right to me. I just had to beat one guy, just tried to raise it enough and it squeezed in there,” said Aquaro.

The team is focused on their journey rather than the banners, said Taylor. “It’s not so much about the three-peat. We want to get done with this group what we want to get done. It’s more about this journey, this group.”

Aquaro emphasized the legacy they are building. “It’s a continuation of a story and a legacy that we’ve been building not only couple of years, but since coach has been here.”

The Statesmen will face SUNY Geneseo on Friday in Utica at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship. To see Geneseo’s preview, go here.

